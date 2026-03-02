Delhi's Heritage Goes Green with Electric Double-Decker Tours

SWITCH Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, has announced a significant corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to reshape urban mobility in India's capital. For the first time, both residents and visitors in New Delhi will have the opportunity to explore the city's rich cultural and historical landmarks via a fully electric, air-conditioned double-decker bus. This initiative offers a unique blend of sustainable transportation and immersive cultural experience.

The specially curated tour begins at Dilli Haat - INA at 9:00 a.m., steering visitors through notable landmarks such as Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the National Museum, and the National Gallery of Modern Art. The journey culminates in the evening at the National War Memorial and India Gate, with the tour concluding back at Dilli Haat at 6:00 p.m. The SWITCH EiV 22 bus, at the heart of this initiative, is a marvel of Indian engineering, designed and manufactured domestically. This electric double-decker, sporting a 231 kWh NMC battery pack, offers up to 250 kilometers of range with seating optimized for 65 passengers, showcasing Ashok Leyland's engineering prowess.

Leaders from Ashok Leyland emphasized the significance of this endeavor. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, highlighted the project's blend of historical pride and environmental foresight. Ganesh Mani, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, reiterated the Hinduja Group's philosophy of growth paired with social responsibility. With key components manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, the SWITCH EiV 22 not only embodies the nation's engineering capabilities but also signifies the shift towards greener urban transportation. Already operational in several major Indian cities, SWITCH Mobility is driving change in public transport, one green journey at a time.