Israeli forces kill wanted terrorist in Jenin

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that Border Police operating together with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Haruv special forces reconnaissance patrol eliminated an armed terrorist in Jenin Wednesday. The forces operated under the "precise intelligence guidance" of Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services) in Jenin.

Upon the arrival of the forces where the terrorist was located they identified the armed terrorist and eliminated him. There were no casualties reported to Israeli forces.

The Police provided no details as to the identity of the terrorist, nor as to with what organisation he was affiliated. (ANI/TPS)

