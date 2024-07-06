Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan Voice Discontent Over Inadequate Government Budget

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have voiced their dissatisfaction with the recent government budget, citing inadequate allocations and ineffective measures, as reported by Skardu TV.

A local resident expressed in the assembly that the budgetary measures, though claimed to benefit the public, seem disconnected from the pressing issues. 'They say in the assembly that these measures are for the people's benefit, but in reality, it doesn't seem so. We face electricity shortages, increased petrol prices, and rising market prices,' he lamented. Another resident criticized the budget for exclusively benefiting government employees.

'There's nothing for laborers like me who earn Rs. 1500 per day. This amount barely covers our household expenses, and if there's no work, there's no income at all,' he remarked, emphasizing the need for job creation and inflation control. He urged for the regulation of shopkeepers due to inconsistent pricing for similar goods.

Additionally, some residents accused the government of prioritizing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over its own citizens. They noted that the IMF's financial assistance conditions, which include spending cuts, subsidy eliminations, tax increases, and currency devaluation, have exacerbated inflation. Although these measures aim to stabilize the economy, reduce debt, and promote long-term growth, they have had immediate adverse effects.

Moreover, the lack of awareness about the budget among many citizens, including students, highlights deficiencies in Gilgit-Baltistan's education system. With scarce schools, limited resources, and a shortage of qualified teachers, the region grapples with poor educational standards. These educational deficiencies result in significant disparities, affecting academic achievement and socio-economic progress.

Such shortcomings hinder effective participation in democratic processes, undermine community development, and perpetuate socio-economic inequalities. The resulting lack of awareness and inadequate education ultimately serve the interests of those in power, Skardu TV reported.

