UAE Leaders Extend Independence Day Greetings to Malawi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): On the occasion of Malawi's Independence Day, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed his congratulations to President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a show of solidarity, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent their best wishes to President Chakwera.

These messages reflect the strengthening diplomatic ties between the UAE and Malawi. (ANI/WAM)

