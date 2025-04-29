Putin Declares Ceasefire Amid Tensions with Ukraine and U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, supposedly in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. However, the move is viewed with suspicion by Ukraine, which insists on a longer ceasefire as a steppingstone to peace.

The Kremlin's announcement came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where ongoing peace talks were discussed. The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, has shown impatience with Russia's peace overtures, demanding a permanent ceasefire instead.

Despite Russia's claims of seeking comprehensive peace talks, Ukraine accuses Moscow of stalling to gain territorial advantages. Meanwhile, Washington remains firm on pressing for substantive peace progress, amidst concerns Russia might be exploiting peace talks for strategic gains.

