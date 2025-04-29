Left Menu

Putin Declares Ceasefire Amid Tensions with Ukraine and U.S.

President Vladimir Putin announces a three-day ceasefire to mark a significant WWII anniversary, but faces skepticism from Ukraine and its allies. The move aims to suggest Russia's interest in peace, though critics dispute this intent. Diplomatic tensions continue, with U.S. calls for a permanent ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:02 IST
Putin Declares Ceasefire Amid Tensions with Ukraine and U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, supposedly in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. However, the move is viewed with suspicion by Ukraine, which insists on a longer ceasefire as a steppingstone to peace.

The Kremlin's announcement came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where ongoing peace talks were discussed. The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, has shown impatience with Russia's peace overtures, demanding a permanent ceasefire instead.

Despite Russia's claims of seeking comprehensive peace talks, Ukraine accuses Moscow of stalling to gain territorial advantages. Meanwhile, Washington remains firm on pressing for substantive peace progress, amidst concerns Russia might be exploiting peace talks for strategic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

