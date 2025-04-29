Left Menu

Portugal's Resilience: Power Outage Overcome

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, assured citizens that full power restoration would occur shortly after a major outage affected the Iberian Peninsula for most of the day. Despite the challenges, all state services continued to operate effectively, demonstrating resilience in facing such disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:06 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Portugal

On Monday, Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro announced that power would soon be fully restored across the nation, following a significant outage affecting the entire Iberian Peninsula.

Throughout the ordeal, Montenegro highlighted that all state services managed to continue functioning, attesting to the country's preparedness in crisis situations.

With services remaining operational, Portugal showcased a robust response to the electrical disruption, aiming to minimize the impact on daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

