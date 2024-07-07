Leaders of UAE and Indonesia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed economic and investment cooperation. They also exchanged greetings for the Islamic New Year, emphasizing a mutual desire for peace and prosperity.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and strategic relations, particularly in economic and investment sectors aimed at sustainable development and prosperity. The dialogue underscores the commitment to mutual benefits for both nations.
During the call, the leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes on the Islamic New Year. Both expressed hopes for a year of growth, prosperity, and stability for their countries, and extended their prayers for peace and security across the Islamic world and globally.
The conversation also included an exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the collaborative relationship between the UAE and Indonesia.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
