Pakistani Forces Allegedly Detain 54 in Balochistan Amid Surge in Enforced Disappearances: PAANK Report

Pakistani forces have allegedly detained 54 individuals across 12 districts of Balochistan in June, raising alarms about a surge in enforced disappearances, a recent report by the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) revealed on Sunday.

The report detailed the province's four incidents of victim torture, two extrajudicial killings, and 54 enforced disappearances. It highlighted one suicide linked to psychological trauma caused by these disappearances, notably involving Aqeel Ahmed, abducted from Mulai Bazar in Turbat district during the third week of June. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was said to be at epidemic levels in Balochistan.

The report also noted increased protests against extrajudicial activities, especially in the Makran division, with Kech, Dera Bugti, Mastung, and Awaran districts witnessing the most enforced disappearances, totaling 37 cases. From January to June 2024, 197 missing persons cases were submitted to the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED). The Commission, established in 2011, reported receiving 10,285 cases to date, with 8,015 disposed of, 6,464 individuals traced, and 1,551 cases resolved.

