Indian Delegation Visits Sri Lanka for Bilateral Capacity-Building Talks

A five-member Indian delegation led by V. Srinivas is visiting Colombo from July 7-9 to discuss collaboration between India's NCGG and Sri Lanka's SLIDA on capacity-building programs for Sri Lankan civil servants. The visit aims to establish a long-term agreement and exchange governance insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile Indian delegation, spearheaded by V. Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), is set to visit Colombo from July 7-9 for crucial bilateral discussions. The primary agenda revolves around collaborative capacity-building programs for Sri Lankan civil servants between NCGG and the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA).

During their stay, the delegation will pay a courtesy call on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Chandra Rupasinghe Gunawardena. Key discussions will focus on potential long-term agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paving the way for future initiatives in personnel administration and effective governance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka extended the invitation, reflecting a commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The three-day visit will also feature bilateral meetings with top Sri Lankan officials, including E.M.S.B.Ekanayake, Secretary to the President, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Pradeep Yasarathne, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration. Additionally, the delegation will interact with NCGG alumni in the Sri Lankan Civil Service and engage with SLIDA's faculty and officers on capacity-building initiatives. The program will include an overview presentation by district administration and open discussions on public service delivery.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

