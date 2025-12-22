Driving India's Ambition: The Role of Civil Servants in Shaping a Developed Nation by 2047

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday underscored the essential role civil servants are expected to play in achieving the government's ambitious vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He stressed the importance of driving development to the grassroots level.

Addressing trainee officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, Radhakrishnan highlighted the need for youthful energy and innovative thinking. He urged the new generation of officers to embrace 'Seva Bhav' (spirit of service) and 'Kartavya Bodh' (sense of duty) as they engage in nation-building efforts.

Radhakrishnan also emphasized that the Indian Defence Accounts Service holds a critical role in managing military resources. He underlined the importance of prudent financial management in ensuring the operational readiness of the Armed Forces. Integrity, transparency, vigilance, and accountability were highlighted as key principles for civil servants as they work towards making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

