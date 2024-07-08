PM Modi Embarks on Two-Nation Tour to Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Monday for a two-nation tour, starting in Moscow, Russia, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this trip offers an opportunity to further accelerate the ongoing partnership between the two nations.

Following engagements in Russia, Prime Minister Modi will head to Austria from July 9-10. This visit is historic as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that this visit would allow for important discussions on India-Russia relations.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphasized the visit's significance, highlighting Russia as a crucial energy resource for India. The trip will include a private meeting and luncheon with President Putin, discussions on regional and international issues, and an address to the Indian community in Russia.

