Left Menu

PM Modi Embarks on Two-Nation Tour to Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his two-nation visit with Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit and continues to Austria. This historic trip aims to bolster international partnerships and cooperation, especially in energy and trade sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:24 IST
PM Modi Embarks on Two-Nation Tour to Russia and Austria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Russia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Monday for a two-nation tour, starting in Moscow, Russia, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this trip offers an opportunity to further accelerate the ongoing partnership between the two nations.

Following engagements in Russia, Prime Minister Modi will head to Austria from July 9-10. This visit is historic as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that this visit would allow for important discussions on India-Russia relations.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphasized the visit's significance, highlighting Russia as a crucial energy resource for India. The trip will include a private meeting and luncheon with President Putin, discussions on regional and international issues, and an address to the Indian community in Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024