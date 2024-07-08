Prime Minister Modi's Moscow Visit Sparks Excitement Among Indian Expats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Moscow on Monday, part of his two-nation tour to Russia and Austria. A highly anticipated meeting with the Indian community is scheduled for Tuesday, stirring excitement among the expatriates.

Swarup Dutta, a longtime resident and restaurateur in Moscow, expressed the eagerness surrounding Modi's visit. 'Everyone is excited and waiting for him. We've added many Gujarati dishes to our menu to welcome the Prime Minister and his delegation,' Dutta stated.

A cultural event featuring Kathak dance performances by Russian artists underscores the deepening cultural ties. 'I've been learning Kathak for seven years and performing in front of PM Modi is thrilling,' said Natalia, a Russian artist. Meanwhile, Indian Russian business leaders hope for fruitful talks on technology exchange with President Vladimir Putin.

As Modi embarked on his tour, he remarked, 'These visits offer a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with Russia and Austria, nations with whom we share a time-tested friendship. I also look forward to engaging with the Indian community there.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)