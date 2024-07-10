Left Menu

Historic Diplomacy: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Austria in 41 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a dinner hosted by Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer and was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora. This marks the first visit by an Indian PM to Austria in 41 years, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss political and economic matters.

Updated: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST
PM Modi arrives for dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a dinner hosted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, receiving a warm greeting from the Indian diaspora. Modi arrived in Austria on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg extended a warm reception to Modi, noting, "A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our partnership is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability, and prosperity." Chancellor Nehammer echoed these sentiments, expressing his anticipation for political and economic discussions with the Indian leader.

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It's a pleasure and honor to welcome you to Austria. Our nations are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit" Nehammer posted on X, sharing a selfie with Modi. In response, Modi thanked him and affirmed that India and Austria will continue to collaborate. This visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years, the last being Indira Gandhi in 1983.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

