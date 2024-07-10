Lavrov Applauds Modi's Russia Visit as Success

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a successful endeavor. Lavrov stated that the two leaders discussed almost every issue on their agenda, including cooperation in global organizations like the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations. While speaking to ANI, Lavrov emphasized Russia's support for India's bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

'I think the visit was very successful. They discussed each and every issue on the bilateral agenda. They discussed the international situation, our cooperation in G20, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in the United Nations, where we support the Indian interest to become a permanent member of the Security Council, like we do for Brazil and African candidates,' said Lavrov.

Lavrov highlighted the long-standing relationship between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin, spanning over 20 years, which has fostered a deep understanding between them. He expressed confidence that the visit will significantly enhance relations between the two nations across all areas.

'And I think they understood each other always because they have been acquainted for more than 20 years. So the chemistry is there, the understanding of the tasks on the bilateral agenda and on international policies, absolutely the same. And I am sure this visit will give a very positive push for the relations in all areas,' Lavrov noted to ANI.

Additionally, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, praised the robust relationship between Russia and India, citing the close bond between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. 'The level of relations, especially the relations between two leaders, can be seen. The main honour that has been awarded to PM Modi is a significant moment in confirmation of the friendship between our countries and the leaders of our countries,' Manturov stated, further noting the economic benefits from cooperation, including education, with over 20,000 Indian students studying in Russia, mostly in medical universities.

'If we are talking about the sectors of the economy, in a wide list of spheres and sectors where we can see the result of cooperation... A lot of students from India study in Russia, more than 20,000, and especially 14,000 of them in medical universities... We can say that not only is trade growing, but all other spheres of activity are also developing and in demand,' Manturov added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Russia and Austria, held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. Their last in-person meeting was on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.

