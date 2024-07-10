Left Menu

UAE Police Set to Bolster Security at Paris 2024 Olympics

Updated: 10-07-2024 07:08 IST
Saif bin Zayed meets with UAE police (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has expressed confidence in the UAE police support team. After completing specialized training, the team is prepared to join international counterparts in securing the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

The Ministry of Interior received an invitation from the French Ministry of Interior to participate in the security efforts for this global sporting event in Paris. Sheikh Saif encouraged the team to uphold UAE's standards of excellence, enhancing the nation's distinguished reputation on the international stage.

The UAE police support team is composed of members from MoI and various General Police HQs, representing all specialized police sectors. The French authorities are implementing a comprehensive security plan involving police, military personnel, and civilian staff across Olympic venues and key locations, with heightened security at tourist landmarks and sensitive sites.

