White House Emphasizes India's Role in Urging Russia to End Ukraine Conflict

The White House on Tuesday emphasized India's crucial relationship with Russia, asserting that it positions New Delhi to urge President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of dialogue over battlefield solutions in his talks with Putin.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lauded India as a strategic partner, asserting that all nations, including India, should support efforts to achieve enduring peace in Ukraine. She stressed that India's longstanding ties with Russia could help persuade Putin to cease his 'unprovoked war' in Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre's remarks followed Modi's bilateral talks with Putin, where he raised concerns over the killing of children in the war. Highlighting the recent missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv that killed 37 children, Modi emphasized that true resolution and peace talks could only be achieved through dialogue, not on the battlefield.

Modi voiced his belief in pursuing peace for the betterment of future generations, reiterating that solutions are unattainable amid ongoing violence. This visit marked Modi's first to Russia since the conflict began in 2022, during which he also engaged with the Indian community in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment over Modi's visit to Russia, labeling it a 'devastating blow' to peace efforts. Zelenskyy highlighted the deaths of 37 people, including children, due to a Russian missile strike, underscoring the tragic timing of Modi's visit.

