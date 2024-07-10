India and Russia Voice Concerns Over Gaza, Call for Humanitarian Aid and Hostage Release

India and Russia have raised serious concerns over the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly focusing on Gaza. In a joint statement following the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, both nations called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the effective implementation of UN resolutions.

The statement emphasized the need for immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza. It also reiterated support for implementing UNGA and UNSC resolutions to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

India and Russia reaffirmed their support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations and committed to the two-state solution. The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions in Moscow, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation on security and climate change.

