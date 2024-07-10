Left Menu

BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi: Strengthening Regional Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12. The event will facilitate discussions on enhancing cooperation in various sectors among BIMSTEC nations, focusing on security, connectivity, and trade in the Bay of Bengal region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to convene the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12. The event aims to foster dialogue among the foreign ministers of BIMSTEC member states, focusing on broadening and deepening cooperation in numerous areas including security, connectivity, and trade within the Bay of Bengal region.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this retreat will offer an informal platform for the ministers to explore collaborative opportunities in varied sectors such as people-to-people contacts and investment across the Bay of Bengal littoral. The inaugural edition of this retreat took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 July 2023 and featured participation from all seven BIMSTEC nations: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA stated that the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) bridges South and South East Asia countries for multifaceted projects. Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe have already arrived in New Delhi for the retreat.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of Dhungyel's visit, stating that it will further strengthen the ties between India and Bhutan. Jaiswal also welcomed Myanmar's Deputy PM U Than Swe, noting the potential for productive discussions aimed at enhancing regional cooperation for a more connected and secure Bay of Bengal.

For India, the BIMSTEC forum aligns with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, serving the interests of the Indian Ocean. In June, EAM Jaishankar extended wishes on BIMSTEC Day, reaffirming India's dedication to shared prosperity through a resilient and open BIMSTEC region.

