Nepal's Sewa Lamsal Heads to India for BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat

Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Sewa Lamsal, is set to visit India today to participate in the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. The event, scheduled for July 11-12 in New Delhi, aims to strengthen regional cooperation among member states and explore new areas of partnership.

According to Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Lamsal will lead a Nepali delegation in discussions focused on mutual interests within the BIMSTEC framework. She is also expected to join other delegates in a joint meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the retreat offers a platform to discuss various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade, and investment. This marks the second edition of the retreat, with the first held in July 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

