Nepal's Sewa Lamsal Heads to India for BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat

Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Sewa Lamsal, embarks on a trip to New Delhi to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 11-12. The retreat will focus on enhancing regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region. Lamsal will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:03 IST
Nepal Foreign Secretary Sema Lamsal (Image Credit: X/@SemaLamsal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Sewa Lamsal, is set to visit India today to participate in the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. The event, scheduled for July 11-12 in New Delhi, aims to strengthen regional cooperation among member states and explore new areas of partnership.

According to Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Lamsal will lead a Nepali delegation in discussions focused on mutual interests within the BIMSTEC framework. She is also expected to join other delegates in a joint meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the retreat offers a platform to discuss various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade, and investment. This marks the second edition of the retreat, with the first held in July 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

