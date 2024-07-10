Fazlur Rehman Urges PTI to Quit Assemblies and Protest

In a significant political move, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to quit assemblies and take to the streets against the current government. The suggestion was made during meetings with PTI leaders, as reported by ARY News, citing sources.

Despite Fazlur Rehman's call, PTI has rejected the advice, pointing to past mistakes when it previously exited assemblies. A critical meeting to discuss a possible alliance between JUI-F and PTI is anticipated next week, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan. The resolution, which received overwhelming support, urged President Joe Biden to work with Pakistan to uphold democratic values and the rule of law, especially as the nation grapples with economic instability and security concerns.

On another note, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his rejection of the recent general election results, demanding new elections due to alleged widespread rigging and irregularities. During a public address in Karachi, he claimed that the assemblies, including the Sindh Assembly and President House, were compromised. Fazlur Rehman insists on fresh elections to ensure democratic integrity and to respect the people's mandate.

