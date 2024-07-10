Left Menu

Fazlur Rehman Urges PTI to Quit Assemblies and Protest

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman advises PTI to leave assemblies and join street protests. PTI rejects advice, citing past mistakes. A decisive alliance meeting between JUI-F and PTI is expected next week. US House passed a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:32 IST
Fazlur Rehman Urges PTI to Quit Assemblies and Protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political move, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to quit assemblies and take to the streets against the current government. The suggestion was made during meetings with PTI leaders, as reported by ARY News, citing sources.

Despite Fazlur Rehman's call, PTI has rejected the advice, pointing to past mistakes when it previously exited assemblies. A critical meeting to discuss a possible alliance between JUI-F and PTI is anticipated next week, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan. The resolution, which received overwhelming support, urged President Joe Biden to work with Pakistan to uphold democratic values and the rule of law, especially as the nation grapples with economic instability and security concerns.

On another note, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his rejection of the recent general election results, demanding new elections due to alleged widespread rigging and irregularities. During a public address in Karachi, he claimed that the assemblies, including the Sindh Assembly and President House, were compromised. Fazlur Rehman insists on fresh elections to ensure democratic integrity and to respect the people's mandate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024