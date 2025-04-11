Left Menu

The Fall of Democracy? Hong Kong's Political Landscape in Crisis

Hong Kong's Democratic Party faces disbandment amid China's extensive national security crackdown following protests. This timeline highlights pivotal democratic developments from Hong Kong's 1997 handover. Key events include legislative changes, mass protests, and escalating government actions against pro-democracy figures, illustrating a deepening political rift.

Updated: 11-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's main opposition party, the Democratic Party, is considering disbandment due to prolonged national security crackdowns by China post-2019 mass protests. This highlights the dramatic shifts in the city's political landscape as Beijing asserts greater control.

A detailed timeline traces significant events in the democratic journey of Hong Kong, starting with the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which promised autonomy under a 'One Country, Two Systems' framework. Key milestones include the 1997 sovereignty transfer and subsequent legislative changes sparking protests.

Over the years, actions such as the introduction of national security laws, disenfranchisement of pro-democracy candidates, and low voter turnouts reflect growing tensions. The evolving narrative underlines the erosion of democratic practices, prompting global concerns over Hong Kong's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

