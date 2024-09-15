International Conclave on Good Governance 2024 Strengthens India-UK Ties

The International Conclave on Good Governance 2024, held in London from September 11-13, facilitated dialogues on leadership and governance between India and the UK, according to the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK). The event featured key leaders, promoting collaboration in governance, business, and cultural exchange.

Organized by Nachiket Joshi, founder of the World Leadership Forum, this year's theme was 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' celebrating India's strides towards becoming a leading global economy. The conclave commenced at London City Hall, with discussions on Women Empowerment, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and the global initiative 'Lifestyle for Environment' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Women of Impact' awards ceremony was a significant highlight.

The second day at the House of Commons, hosted by Bob Blackman MP and Deputy Mayor Anjana Patel, honored former MP Virendra Sharma for his public service. Dignitaries included MPs Shivani Raja, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, officials from the Indian High Commission, and more. Nachiket Joshi lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership in governance. The final day saw a Gala Lunch at the House of Lords, featuring notable guests, cultural performances, and remarks emphasizing the platform's importance for India-UK relations.

