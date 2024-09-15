Left Menu

International Conclave on Good Governance 2024 Strengthens India-UK Ties

The International Conclave on Good Governance 2024, held in London, fostered leadership and governance discussions between India and the UK. Organized by the World Leadership Forum, the event highlighted India's progress and included impactful sessions on women empowerment, climate change, and sustainable development, strengthening cultural and business ties.

15-09-2024
Members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK at the conclave (Image/IDUK). Image Credit: ANI
The International Conclave on Good Governance 2024, held in London from September 11-13, facilitated dialogues on leadership and governance between India and the UK, according to the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK). The event featured key leaders, promoting collaboration in governance, business, and cultural exchange.

Organized by Nachiket Joshi, founder of the World Leadership Forum, this year's theme was 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' celebrating India's strides towards becoming a leading global economy. The conclave commenced at London City Hall, with discussions on Women Empowerment, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and the global initiative 'Lifestyle for Environment' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Women of Impact' awards ceremony was a significant highlight.

The second day at the House of Commons, hosted by Bob Blackman MP and Deputy Mayor Anjana Patel, honored former MP Virendra Sharma for his public service. Dignitaries included MPs Shivani Raja, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, officials from the Indian High Commission, and more. Nachiket Joshi lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership in governance. The final day saw a Gala Lunch at the House of Lords, featuring notable guests, cultural performances, and remarks emphasizing the platform's importance for India-UK relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

Latest News

