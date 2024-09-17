Left Menu

BNM Launches 5th Balochistan International Conference Amid Growing Concerns of Human Rights Violations

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) kicked off the Fifth Balochistan International Conference in Geneva, coinciding with the UNHRC session. The event, featuring speeches from global activists and politicians, aims to expose ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan and solicit international support for the region's plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:01 IST
Fifth Balochistan International Conference in Geneva (Photo: X @BNMovement_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) initiated the Fifth Balochistan International Conference in Geneva on Monday, coinciding with the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The conference is part of a series aimed at highlighting ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Speaking via video link, human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari spotlighted enforced disappearances, including the case of Rashid Hussain Baloch, missing for six years. Despite evidence, authorities deny involvement. Mazari emphasized unresolved issues around Baloch self-determination and state hostility.

Former British Labour MP John McDonnell called for international pressure on Pakistan to address severe human rights violations. Italian journalist Francesca Marino and researcher Jennifer Philippa Eggert analyzed systematic repression and gender violence.

BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch described the Baloch struggle as morally and legally justified. He condemned China's role in exploiting natural resources and called on the international community to recognize the Baloch struggle for independence.

Moderated by activists Niaz Zehri, Shalli Baloch, and Iman Baloch, the conference is part of a series of events, including a protest outside the UN and a photo exhibition showcasing Baloch culture and resilience.

