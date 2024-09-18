Left Menu

North Korea Strengthens Military Capabilities Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward, with South Korea's military detecting the launch. Earlier reports highlighted North Korea's advancements in drone technology and multiple rocket launchers. Leader Kim Jong-un emphasized the need for developing more advanced drones using AI for various military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST
North Korea Strengthens Military Capabilities Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Wednesday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea's military. The launch was detected by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), although they have yet to provide further details, noting that the situation is under analysis.

Earlier on September 12, North Korea tested a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher, according to Yonhap, citing state media. Adding to rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, leader Kim Jong-un in August called for the development and production of more 'suicide drones' to enhance military readiness.

On August 24, Kim Jong-un supervised a performance test involving various drones, per Yonhap's report citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The test, organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences, saw drones destroy designated targets along preset courses, demonstrating their capability to attack enemy targets on land, in the air, and at sea.

Kim Jong-un stressed the necessity of developing and producing suicide drones for tactical infantry, special operation units, reconnaissance, and multi-purpose attacks, also advocating for the integration of artificial intelligence technology in drone development. Yonhap reported that North Korea revealed photos of suicide attack drones for the first time, showing the drones hitting mock targets resembling K-2 tanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024