North Korea Strengthens Military Capabilities Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Wednesday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea's military. The launch was detected by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), although they have yet to provide further details, noting that the situation is under analysis.

Earlier on September 12, North Korea tested a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher, according to Yonhap, citing state media. Adding to rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, leader Kim Jong-un in August called for the development and production of more 'suicide drones' to enhance military readiness.

On August 24, Kim Jong-un supervised a performance test involving various drones, per Yonhap's report citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The test, organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences, saw drones destroy designated targets along preset courses, demonstrating their capability to attack enemy targets on land, in the air, and at sea.

Kim Jong-un stressed the necessity of developing and producing suicide drones for tactical infantry, special operation units, reconnaissance, and multi-purpose attacks, also advocating for the integration of artificial intelligence technology in drone development. Yonhap reported that North Korea revealed photos of suicide attack drones for the first time, showing the drones hitting mock targets resembling K-2 tanks.

