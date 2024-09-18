India Seeks Revisions in Six-Decade-Old Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan
India has formally notified Pakistan of its intent to amend the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, primarily due to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. The changes seek to address evolving population demographics, environmental issues, and cross-border terrorism impacts.
India has formally approached Pakistan to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty, a pact that has governed water distribution for over sixty years, due to disputes surrounding the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.
The treaty, which allocated the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers to Pakistan and the Eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India, allows India to produce electricity from run-of-the-river projects. However, Pakistan has frequently objected to these projects, impacting water flow to India.
Sources confirmed that India issued a Notice to Pakistan on August 30, 2024, invoking Article XII(3) of the Indus Water Treaty to seek a review and modification of the agreement. The notification cited unforeseen changes in circumstances, including population demographics, environmental concerns, clean energy targets, and cross-border terrorism, as reasons for the reassessment.
The World Bank has stepped in, activating both the Neutral Expert mechanism and the Court of Arbitration to address the disputes. India has called for a reevaluation of the dispute resolution mechanisms as well. With this Notice, India seeks to initiate government-to-government negotiations with Pakistan under the treaty's provisions. (ANI)
