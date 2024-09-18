Left Menu

Water Crisis Cripples Karachi’s Key Industrial Sectors

Karachi's industrial sector faces a severe crisis due to water shortages affecting major factories in the Steel Mill and Port Qasim Industrial Area. The conflict between KWSB and Pakistan Steel Mills has led to halted production lines, with urgent intervention called for by industrial associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:23 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A severe water crisis is crippling Karachi's industrial sector, particularly affecting major factories in the Steel Mill and Port Qasim Industrial Area, Samaa TV reports. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has significantly cut water supply, affecting production for numerous industries, including global automotive manufacturers.

The water shortage stems from a financial dispute between KWSB and Pakistan Steel Mills. The water board cut off the supply citing unpaid dues, despite Pakistan Steel Mills having paid millions in water bills over the years. A proposal by Pakistan Steel to take over water management was rejected by KWSB due to the large outstanding debts.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and the Industrial Park Owners Association have voiced serious concern. In a letter to the Federal Minister of Industry and Production, they stressed the detrimental impact on production and called for immediate intervention. Zainul Abedin Shariq of the Industrial Park Owners Association stated the standoff is jeopardizing numerous industries, particularly in the auto sector, which has seen production lines grind to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

