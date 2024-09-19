BJP Criticizes Congress-NC Alliance Over Pakistan's Stance on Article 370

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance following comments from Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, who stated that Pakistan and the alliance share the same stance on restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leader Amit Malviya expressed his discontent on social media platform X, stating, "Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference's position on Kashmir. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Hamid Mir's Capital Talk on Geo News says, 'Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A.' How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India's interest?"

Earlier, speaking on Geo News, minister Asif confirmed that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance share the same objective of restoring Article 370 and 35A. He insinuated that the alliance might succeed in this goal, given their influence in the region. NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah echoed similar hopes, expressing their commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status if voted to power in the ongoing assembly elections.

