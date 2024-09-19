India Dismisses Khalistani Terrorist's Lawsuit as Baseless Ahead of PM Modi's US Visit

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed a lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, labeling it as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations' over an alleged 'assassination' attempt against the Indian government in the US. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that this development does not change India's views on the underlying situation.

'As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn't change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known,' Misri said during a press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US. Pannun is an India-designated terrorist with American and Canadian citizenship.

'I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,' Misri added. This statement came after Pannun filed a lawsuit against the Indian government in the US over an 'assassination' attempt.

Earlier, in November, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national accused of plotting to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement and a citizen in New York, which was allegedly orchestrated by an Indian government employee.

India formed a high-level inquiry committee to address these security concerns, emphasizing the seriousness with which India considers such inputs. The Ministry of External Affairs communicated that all relevant departments were already examining the issue thoroughly.

