Ireland Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid Growing Global Influence

The Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, underscored India's burgeoning global economic presence on Thursday, calling for enhanced political, economic, and trade connections between Ireland and India. 'India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy,' Kelly remarked during an interview with ANI.

Kelly put forward a proposal for a joint economic commission, highlighting the benefits of increased governmental collaboration. 'We've suggested to our Indian counterparts the creation of a joint economic commission to discuss potential partnerships and areas of engagement,' he stated.

Discussing Ireland's revised Asia-Pacific strategy, Kelly emphasized the country's renewed focus on India. 'Previously, our Asia-Pacific strategy was concentrated heavily on China. We now recognize the vast potential for deeper relations with India, aiming for stronger political and economic ties,' he explained.

Kelly also praised India's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region and its growing influence. 'India's economic and demographic strengths make it a pivotal player both regionally and globally. We hope to see India leverage its influence to address regional and international conflicts,' he added.

Highlighting the significant Indian diaspora in Ireland, Kelly noted, 'Indians form almost 2% of our population, being the third largest foreign national group in Ireland. Their contributions to our society, economy, and culture are highly valued.' According to a report by The Irish Times, most Indians in Ireland reside in Dublin and Meath, with notable populations in Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

