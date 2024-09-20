Indian Diaspora in US Excited as PM Modi Visits for Quad Summit and UNGA Address

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in New York, members of the Indian diaspora in the US have expressed excitement and praised his leadership. Speaking to ANI, Madhav Sumani, said, "I have been super excited to see PM Modi. He has done amazing work in India, like the bullet train initiative and railway electrification."

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 23. During the visit, he will participate in the Quad Summit and address the United Nations General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future' in New York. Mohini Agarwal, another diaspora member, said she looks forward to policy changes that ease immigration and bring more investments to India.

PM Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the event will allow PM Modi to thank both President Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for their leadership in the Quad partnership. The visit includes interactions with the Indian diaspora, business leaders, and bilateral meetings with leaders from Japan and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)