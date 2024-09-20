Left Menu

Indian Diaspora in US Excited as PM Modi Visits for Quad Summit and UNGA Address

Members of the Indian diaspora in the US express excitement for PM Modi's visit, praising his leadership and anticipating policy discussions at the Quad Summit and UNGA. The visit, from September 21-23, includes key engagements with leaders and the Indian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:48 IST
Indian Diaspora in US Excited as PM Modi Visits for Quad Summit and UNGA Address
Members of Indian diaspora in New York (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in New York, members of the Indian diaspora in the US have expressed excitement and praised his leadership. Speaking to ANI, Madhav Sumani, said, "I have been super excited to see PM Modi. He has done amazing work in India, like the bullet train initiative and railway electrification."

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 23. During the visit, he will participate in the Quad Summit and address the United Nations General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future' in New York. Mohini Agarwal, another diaspora member, said she looks forward to policy changes that ease immigration and bring more investments to India.

PM Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the event will allow PM Modi to thank both President Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for their leadership in the Quad partnership. The visit includes interactions with the Indian diaspora, business leaders, and bilateral meetings with leaders from Japan and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024