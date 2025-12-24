Left Menu

Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Immigration Sue Against New York Law

A federal judge has dismissed the Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging a New York law. The law prevents sharing of vehicle and address data with federal immigration authorities, a move criticized by the Trump administration. Judge Anne Nardacci deemed the law constitutional, favoring New York's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:16 IST
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Immigration Sue Against New York Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A notable legal development unfolded on Tuesday as a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. This lawsuit contested a New York law that the Trump administration claimed hindered immigration enforcement efforts.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Anne Nardacci, based in Syracuse, rejected the arguments put forth by the Justice Department. The dispute centered around a New York law that prohibits the sharing of vehicle and address information with federal immigration authorities.

Judge Nardacci's decision upholds the Constitutionality of New York's law, delivering a setback to the administration's attempts to override statewide legislative decisions enacted under a Democratic majority.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025