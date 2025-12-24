Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Immigration Sue Against New York Law

A notable legal development unfolded on Tuesday as a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. This lawsuit contested a New York law that the Trump administration claimed hindered immigration enforcement efforts.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Anne Nardacci, based in Syracuse, rejected the arguments put forth by the Justice Department. The dispute centered around a New York law that prohibits the sharing of vehicle and address information with federal immigration authorities.

Judge Nardacci's decision upholds the Constitutionality of New York's law, delivering a setback to the administration's attempts to override statewide legislative decisions enacted under a Democratic majority.