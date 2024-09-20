Biden and Zelenskyy to Discuss 'Plan for Victory' at White House

US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 26, according to an announcement from the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris will also have a separate meeting with Zelenskyy. The discussions will focus on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv's strategic planning, and the United States' continued support for Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the meeting, emphasizing that both the President and Vice President are committed to standing with Ukraine until it prevails in the war. 'The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,' Jean-Pierre stated.

During his visit, Zelenskyy will present Ukraine's Plan for Victory and discuss details with US officials. He is also scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly and meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, as well as the Ukrainian community. Zelenskyy will meet representatives of the US Congress and former President Donald Trump. US assistance to Ukraine has been ongoing since the conflict with Russia began in 2022, including sanctions against Russia and plans for substantial new aid.

