US lawmakers and members of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) convened on Thursday to spotlight China's tactics to suppress dissent and critique within the country. The session saw contributions from Jamil Jaffer, Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute, Anna Puglisi, a visiting Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and Jill Goldenziel, Professor at the National Defense University's College of Information and Cyberspace.

John Moolenaar, representing Michigan's Second Congressional District and SCCCP member, stated during the session, "In China, there is no justice. There are no rights. There is no free speech. There is no rule of law. Anything said or done that goes against the wishes of the Chinese Communist Party, whether that be a mention of Tiananmen Square or an ethnic minority simply trying to survive, can be squashed by the CCP with no due process." Moolenaar further cited that the CCP's General Secretary, Xi Jinping, expects judicial and law enforcement departments to "uphold the absolute leadership" of the CCP, with a conviction rate of 99% for suspected criminals.

Moolenaar warned that the CCP has already eradicated freedom domestically and now aims to expand its authoritarian model worldwide. They are now exploiting the American legal system. "Over the last year, the Select Committee has noticed an alarming trend. Researchers, business owners, and academics who expose the truth about a Chinese company--whether it be the Party's theft of genomic data, forced labor, or malign trade practices--have suddenly found themselves slapped with frivolous lawsuits," he claimed.

"Whether the charge is defamation or libel- it's all the same. American citizens and institutions are suddenly faced with the enormous burden of fending off large Chinese companies, their sham complaints, and their army of attorneys funded by seemingly unlimited budgets. All mobilized in an attempt to intimidate the authors into silence," he added. Jamil N Jaffer, in an official statement titled 'How the CCP Uses the Law to Silence Critics and Enforce its Rule,' remarked, "The threat of a rising China, under the leadership of the CCP, is the defining national security challenge facing the United States and our allies today. The PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, is a nation that not only oppresses its people but pushes that repression well beyond its borders, not just in the Indo-Pacific region, but globally. The genocide and crimes against humanity currently underway against Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region are but one example, along with the brutal repression of dissent and freedom in Hong Kong and Tibet, and threats against Taiwan and other US allies globally."

