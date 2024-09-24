Left Menu

PM Modi Reaffirms Support for Palestine, Urges Two-State Solution in Meet with President Abbas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the Gaza crisis during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's support for a two-state solution for lasting peace. Modi highlighted India's longstanding humanitarian aid and political support at the United Nations for Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:45 IST
PM Modi Reaffirms Support for Palestine, Urges Two-State Solution in Meet with President Abbas
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced profound concerns over the escalating crisis in Gaza. Modi emphasized that a two-state solution is essential for sustainable peace in the region, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Modi pointed out India's historic support for Palestine at the United Nations and its continuous humanitarian aid in sectors like health, education, and capacity building. Misri relayed that President Abbas expressed gratitude for India's steady political and humanitarian assistance.

Reaffirming India's stance, Modi assured ongoing support for Palestinian causes. The meeting precedes Modi's conclusion of a comprehensive visit to the United States, where he engaged with various global leaders and addressed key issues at the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024