PM Modi Reaffirms Support for Palestine, Urges Two-State Solution in Meet with President Abbas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the Gaza crisis during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's support for a two-state solution for lasting peace. Modi highlighted India's longstanding humanitarian aid and political support at the United Nations for Palestine.
During a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced profound concerns over the escalating crisis in Gaza. Modi emphasized that a two-state solution is essential for sustainable peace in the region, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Modi pointed out India's historic support for Palestine at the United Nations and its continuous humanitarian aid in sectors like health, education, and capacity building. Misri relayed that President Abbas expressed gratitude for India's steady political and humanitarian assistance.
Reaffirming India's stance, Modi assured ongoing support for Palestinian causes. The meeting precedes Modi's conclusion of a comprehensive visit to the United States, where he engaged with various global leaders and addressed key issues at the UN General Assembly.
