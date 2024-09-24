Chairman Xi Jinping frequently champions the idea of a 'common destiny of all mankind,' but his underlying vision for the world involves stringent control over freedoms. The recent application of Hong Kong's Article 23 law underscores his regime's commitment to silencing dissent and curbing free expression.

In a notable instance, three Hong Kong citizens were sentenced to prison on September 19-20 for actions deemed seditious under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. Their 'crimes' included slogans on T-shirts and social media posts critical of the government. The sentences highlight the paranoia and intolerance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) toward any perceived resistance.

The Human Rights Foundation has condemned these convictions, denouncing the vague legal formulations that Beijing-backed authorities use to instill fear. The broader implications are profound: freedom of speech, thought, and even access to historical facts are being rigorously curtailed under Xi's rule. This policy isn't limited to Hong Kong; mainland China also experiences severe censorship, indoctrination, and the propagation of CCP-centric ideologies.

Control extends to educational materials, with primary and secondary schools solely using CCP-approved textbooks promoting 'Xi Jinping Thought.' The crackdown echoes historical atrocities like the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, further suppressed by banned commemorations and literature. Internationally, China's grand initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, are tailored to serve Beijing's objectives while suppressing alternative narratives.

The Asia Power Index reflects China's significant yet plateauing influence under this rigid regime. Global diplomats and leaders must remain vigilant as China projects its illiberal values onto a wider stage. Xi's notion of a 'shared future for humanity' is a veiled attempt to reshape the world in the image of authoritarian China, placing universal freedoms at risk.

