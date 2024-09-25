World Bank Chief Applauds PM Modi for Strengthening US-India Ties Through Quad

World Bank President Ajay Banga has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to fortifying India's relationship with the United States, both bilaterally and through the Quad security grouping. Banga made his comments during the 79th United Nations General Assembly, noting that Modi's strategy has remained consistent since he took office.

In his interaction with CEOs, Banga highlighted that Modi's focus is on ensuring India becomes a key partner in potential manufacturing opportunities, including the crucial semiconductor sector. This initiative reflects Modi's long-term strategy for economic and strategic engagement with the US and Quad nations.

Prime Minister Modi's three-day visit to the US culminated in participation at the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit and a series of high-profile meetings. He engaged with the Indian diaspora, addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and discussed significant technological collaborations with top US tech leaders at a roundtable hosted by MIT. Modi reassured US business leaders of India's dedication to intellectual property protection and technological innovation.

During the second day of his visit, Modi explored avenues for heightened US-India collaboration in advanced tech sectors such as AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology. According to a Prime Minister's Office statement, the discussions emphasized the global tech landscape and innovations' impact on human development and the economy. Industry leaders expressed enthusiasm about technology partnerships with India. Modi also underscored the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies as vital to the two nations' strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)