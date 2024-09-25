Saudi Arabia Urges Pakistan to Tackle Issue of Beggars on Umrah Visas

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj has called on Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs to address the escalating issue of Pakistani beggars entering the Kingdom on religious pilgrimage visas. The Saudi authorities raised concerns that the presence of these beggars, especially those on Umrah visas, could adversely affect the experiences of genuine Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistani Ministry, Saudi officials cautioned that neglecting this issue may result in consequences for Pakistani pilgrims. 'If the situation persists, it may affect the experience of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan,' read an official Saudi letter.

Pakistan is currently grappling with economic challenges, leading to high inflation rates that have impacted various facets of life, including participation in the Hajj pilgrimage. Recently, Pakistan had to forfeit a portion of its Hajj quota for the first time in history due to insufficient applications, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The Religious Affairs Ministry confirmed the return of eight thousand government scheme quotas, aiming to save USD 24 million that would have been spent on accommodations. The federal government previously announced that there would be no balloting for Hajj applicants due to the anticipated shortage of participants.

This unprecedented shift underscores the severe impact of inflation on the nation. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) manages external pilgrimage affairs, including those to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj, and has initiated projects like 'Road to Makkah' to facilitate pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)