Putin's Nuclear Warning: Russia's Doctrinal Shift Amid Escalating Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if it is targeted by conventional missiles from Ukraine. During a Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Putin emphasized that any aggression involving a nuclear power would be seen as a joint attack on Russia.

"It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation," Putin said. He indicated that Russia's conditions for transitioning to nuclear weapon use are now explicitly defined.

According to Reuters, this adjustment to Russia's nuclear doctrine is a direct response to discussions in the US and UK regarding potential support for Ukraine in attacking Russia. Putin noted the necessity of these changes in light of the rapidly evolving global landscape and emerging threats.

Putin also stated that Russia, along with its ally Belarus, would retain the right to use nuclear weapons in the face of aggression. He underlined the evolving nature of Russia's nuclear policy, clarifying that these updates were carefully tailored to address contemporary military challenges, Reuters reported.

On the ground, Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, a key Ukrainian stronghold, as part of an intensified offensive. Meanwhile, Ukraine has targeted Russian ammunition depots, underlining the weaknesses in Russia's military logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited the United States to seek continuous military support. The US has ramped up artillery production and discussed joint weaponry manufacturing in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have made advances in several regions, but the situation remains fluid and highly contentious. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)