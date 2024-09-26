Nepal Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall Across 56 Districts

Nepal's Weather Forecasting Division has issued a red alert spanning four days, indicating that 56 out of 77 districts are at high risk for heavy rainfall. With the alert in effect, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has suspended nighttime vehicle operations for the next two days.

NDRRMA issued a notice on Thursday evening advising farmers not to harvest crops for a few days, to store produce in high-lying areas, and to manage crops left in the fields. The notice also warned residents in landslide-prone or river-adjacent areas to exercise heightened caution.

"All three security agencies and volunteers are to stay alert for potential search and rescue operations. Nighttime vehicles should cease operation for the next two nights. Avoid long-distance travel unless absolutely necessary, stay indoors, and steer clear of trees during lightning," stated NDRRMA. The weather bulletin predicts general overcast conditions, with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

The forecast also warns of possible storms in the Terai region and very heavy rainfall in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces, along with several areas in Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces. Notably, 53 districts are classified as high-risk, including Jhapa, Sunsari, and Morang in Koshi Province, and Sirha, Saptari, and Parsa in Madhesh Province.

In Bagmati Province, high-risk areas include Makwanpur, Chitwan, and Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Myagdi, Baglung, and several districts in Gandaki Province, along with Jajarkot, Rukum Paschim, and Dailekh in Sudurpaschim Province, are also at risk. The division has urged the public and relevant agencies to stay vigilant, citing potential disruptions in daily life, agriculture, health services, tourism, construction, and transportation due to rising water levels in rivers and streams.

