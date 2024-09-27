Netanyahu Meets Dutch PM Amid UN Session, Emphasizes Iran Threat

New York, September 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Thursday night. During the meeting, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' support of Israel and praised the strong relations between the two nations.

Netanyahu underscored that Israel's stance against Iran's axis of evil is crucial not only for securing its own future but also for the West's collective security. The leaders are in New York to attend the opening of the new UN session.

The Israeli Prime Minister also detailed the various threats facing Israel, highlighting efforts to minimize harm to non-combatants. He criticized the proceedings against Israel in the International Court in The Hague as political and based on false accusations, asserting they undermine democracies defending themselves against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)