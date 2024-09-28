Global Efforts to Tackle Food Loss and Waste: FAO Urges Action

Rome, Italy - Reducing food loss and waste is crucial for improving global food security and nutrition, promoting efficient resource use, and protecting the environment, said QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in a video message on Thursday. Marking the fifth International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on September 29, the virtual event stressed the importance of financing to support these efforts.

Over 13 per cent of food is lost globally after harvest but before reaching retailers, while another 19 per cent is wasted at retail, food service, and household levels, according to UNEP. This contributes between 8 to 10 per cent of global greenhouse emissions, with methane from food waste posing a significant environmental threat.

"By reducing food loss and waste, we can enhance food security, access healthier diets, and reduce malnutrition while lowering greenhouse gas emissions," QU noted. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook Report estimates that halving food loss and waste by 2030 could decrease global agricultural greenhouse emissions by 4 per cent and reduce undernourishment by 153 million. QU emphasized the need for increased climate investments, improved storage systems, and public awareness campaigns to achieve these goals.

