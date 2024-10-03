Human Rights in Crisis: Urgent UN Appeal for Jammu and Kashmir

During the 57th session of the Human Rights Council, Sajid Hussain, Secretary of Information for the United Kashmir People's National Party, voiced grave concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He implored the United Nations to give due importance to the 2018 and 2019 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reports, which documented serious violations in these regions.

Hussain cited excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and repressive limitations on freedom of speech and association as critical issues. He noted that in Rawalakot, radical Islamic factions exert enormous pressure, including issuing fatwas targeting human rights advocates, leading to harassment, violence, and life threats, particularly for those defying the status quo.

He highlighted the cases of Asma Batool and Arsalan, arrested on charges that compromise their safety and family welfare due to alleged blasphemy and opposition. Religious weaponization against dissenters under Pakistan's administration hampers freedom of expression. Hussain called for the council to address these issues and pressure Pakistan to enhance citizen protections and curb extremism.

