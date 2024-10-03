Left Menu

Human Rights in Crisis: Urgent UN Appeal for Jammu and Kashmir

Sajid Hussain, UKPNP Secretary of Information, raised alarm over severe human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. At the 57th Human Rights Council session, he highlighted alarming instances of oppression, including the persecution of activists like Asma Batool. Hussain urged urgent UN intervention to address these escalating violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:10 IST
Human Rights in Crisis: Urgent UN Appeal for Jammu and Kashmir
Sajid Hussain, Secretary of Information for the United Kashmir People's National Party (Photo/UN Web TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the 57th session of the Human Rights Council, Sajid Hussain, Secretary of Information for the United Kashmir People's National Party, voiced grave concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He implored the United Nations to give due importance to the 2018 and 2019 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reports, which documented serious violations in these regions.

Hussain cited excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and repressive limitations on freedom of speech and association as critical issues. He noted that in Rawalakot, radical Islamic factions exert enormous pressure, including issuing fatwas targeting human rights advocates, leading to harassment, violence, and life threats, particularly for those defying the status quo.

He highlighted the cases of Asma Batool and Arsalan, arrested on charges that compromise their safety and family welfare due to alleged blasphemy and opposition. Religious weaponization against dissenters under Pakistan's administration hampers freedom of expression. Hussain called for the council to address these issues and pressure Pakistan to enhance citizen protections and curb extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024