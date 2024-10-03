Left Menu

Israel Thwarts Iranian Missile Offensive: Diplomatic and Defensive Dynamics

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reports the country's successful defense against Iran's ballistic missile attack, citing advanced air defense systems and partnerships, especially with the US. The Middle East nations remain vigilant against Iran's actions, following the recent tension escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:56 IST
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense geopolitical development, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, confirmed the successful interception of ballistic missiles launched by Iran. Azar emphasized the consequences Iran could face, noting Israel's readiness to confront these aggressive acts.

Azar credited Israel's advanced air defense systems and strong strategic alliances, particularly with the United States, as key factors in countering the missile barrage. 'We are fortunate to have probably the most sophisticated air defense system globally, allowing us to neutralize most threats,' Azar told ANI.

The envoy further highlighted the regional determination to uphold international law, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate following significant political assassinations. In light of these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden issued strong warnings to Iran, affirming their defense preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

