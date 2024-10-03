Israel Thwarts Iranian Missile Offensive: Diplomatic and Defensive Dynamics

In a tense geopolitical development, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, confirmed the successful interception of ballistic missiles launched by Iran. Azar emphasized the consequences Iran could face, noting Israel's readiness to confront these aggressive acts.

Azar credited Israel's advanced air defense systems and strong strategic alliances, particularly with the United States, as key factors in countering the missile barrage. 'We are fortunate to have probably the most sophisticated air defense system globally, allowing us to neutralize most threats,' Azar told ANI.

The envoy further highlighted the regional determination to uphold international law, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate following significant political assassinations. In light of these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden issued strong warnings to Iran, affirming their defense preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)