India Pledges Support to Nepal After Devastating Flood Disasters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Nepal following severe flooding and landslides that caused over 236 deaths. India offers assistance for relief and reconstruction efforts. Rescue operations continue with numerous victims already evacuated and emergency relief provided to affected residents by the Nepalese government.
- Country:
- Nepal
In the wake of disastrous flooding and landslides that left over 236 dead in Nepal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his country's solidarity and readiness to offer aid. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's support during an event in Kathmandu.
Srivastava informed that Prime Minister Modi had written to Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, expressing condolences and India's willingness to provide necessary assistance for relief and reconstruction. He emphasized India's commitment to cooperation during this challenging period.
The natural disasters have injured 173 individuals, with 19 still missing, according to Nepal Police. Authorities have rescued over 17,120 people, while efforts continue to clear blocked roads. The government supplies emergency relief and medical treatment, and search operations are in their final stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
