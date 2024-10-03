Left Menu

India Pledges Support to Nepal After Devastating Flood Disasters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Nepal following severe flooding and landslides that caused over 236 deaths. India offers assistance for relief and reconstruction efforts. Rescue operations continue with numerous victims already evacuated and emergency relief provided to affected residents by the Nepalese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:05 IST
India Pledges Support to Nepal After Devastating Flood Disasters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the wake of disastrous flooding and landslides that left over 236 dead in Nepal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his country's solidarity and readiness to offer aid. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's support during an event in Kathmandu.

Srivastava informed that Prime Minister Modi had written to Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, expressing condolences and India's willingness to provide necessary assistance for relief and reconstruction. He emphasized India's commitment to cooperation during this challenging period.

The natural disasters have injured 173 individuals, with 19 still missing, according to Nepal Police. Authorities have rescued over 17,120 people, while efforts continue to clear blocked roads. The government supplies emergency relief and medical treatment, and search operations are in their final stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024