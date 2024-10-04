France-India Defence Ties: A Strategic Alliance Deepens

The defence relationship between France and India is being hailed as exceptional by French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou. He emphasized the strategic intimacy shared by both countries, highlighting their mutual commitment to strategic autonomy in national security.

Mathou outlined the multifaceted nature of their cooperation, which spans high-level military exercises and cutting-edge defence projects. In 2024, bilateral military exercises are scheduled to encompass land, air, and naval domains, signalling a dynamic partnership.

Recent developments include a Defence Industrial Roadmap and agreements for co-designing and producing advanced defence hardware, such as helicopter engines and fighter technology, showcasing the progressive strengthening of Indo-French ties in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)