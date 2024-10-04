Left Menu

India and Moldova Fortify Diplomatic Ties Through Key Consultations

India and Moldova held their second Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening political relations, trade, cultural exchanges, and international cooperation. Both countries reinforced their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and agreed to continue discussions in Chisinau at a future date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:15 IST
Tanmaya Lal, MEA Secretary (West) and Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Moldova of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Moldova took place in New Delhi on Friday, with both nations set on intensifying their bilateral relations. The discussions primarily revolved around political ties, trade, cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people interactions.

Leading the Indian delegation was Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Moldovan side was represented by Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal shared on social media the successful exchanges that not only covered regional and international issues of mutual interest but also set the stage for future collaborations.

Bilateral talks focused on the mutual interests in various sectors, with both sides committing to further cooperation in international and multilateral forums. As a sign of progressing relations, the next session of consultations will be held in Chisinau. Diplomatic relations between India and Moldova have been friendly since their inception in 1992, with recent developments like the establishment of the Moldovan embassy in India underscoring the strengthening ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

