Rajnath Singh Champions Rule-Based Order at Indo-Pacific Dialogue

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi, reiterating India's commitment to a rule-based international order. He emphasized the importance of international law and adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, marking them as fundamental to India's foreign policy.

Singh advocated for peaceful resolutions to disputes in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the centrality of ASEAN in regional dialogue. He stressed India's dedication to maritime security, engaging regional partners through joint exercises and information-sharing to enhance the maritime security framework, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Highlighting the significance of the Indo-Pacific, Singh noted its role as a vital geopolitical zone, key to economic and strategic interests. With global power dynamics shifting, he called for sustainable management of shared natural resources, referencing the 'tragedy of the commons' as an urgent global issue needing collective action and synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)