Rajnath Singh Champions Rule-Based Order at Indo-Pacific Dialogue

At the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to a rule-based international order, emphasizing peaceful dispute resolutions and maritime security. He highlighted India's role as a credible security partner in the Indo-Pacific, advocating collaboration and sustainable management of global commons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:42 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (Image credit: X/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi, reiterating India's commitment to a rule-based international order. He emphasized the importance of international law and adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, marking them as fundamental to India's foreign policy.

Singh advocated for peaceful resolutions to disputes in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the centrality of ASEAN in regional dialogue. He stressed India's dedication to maritime security, engaging regional partners through joint exercises and information-sharing to enhance the maritime security framework, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Highlighting the significance of the Indo-Pacific, Singh noted its role as a vital geopolitical zone, key to economic and strategic interests. With global power dynamics shifting, he called for sustainable management of shared natural resources, referencing the 'tragedy of the commons' as an urgent global issue needing collective action and synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

