ASEAN's Diplomatic Push: Resolving the Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

ASEAN foreign ministers convened in Kuala Lumpur to address the heightened border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. This meeting, a follow-up to a failed ceasefire, sought to de-escalate tensions re-ignited due to disputed territories. While international entities stress diplomacy, on-ground skirmishes persist, with significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:42 IST
  • Thailand

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened in Kuala Lumpur on Monday as part of ASEAN's efforts to mediate ongoing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. The conflict recently escalated into deadly combat following disputes over territory claims.

Despite a previous ceasefire initiative backed by US involvement in October, skirmishes resumed on December 8th, resulting in numerous casualties and displacing over half a million people. The fighting has involved significant military actions by both sides, intensifying regional and international concerns.

The ASEAN meeting aims to reinforce peace efforts and address violations of the ceasefire agreement, with strong emphasis on diplomacy and humanitarian measures. Both Thailand and Cambodia's foreign ministers reiterated their intentions to pursue peaceful resolutions amid the ongoing turmoil.

