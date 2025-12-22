Left Menu

ASEAN Pushes for Peace Amid Escalating Thai-Cambodia Tensions

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened in Malaysia to broker peace between Thailand and Cambodia after renewed clashes resulted in over 60 fatalities and massive displacement. The ASEAN meeting marked a diplomatic effort to restore a ceasefire and address accusations of aggression, with leadership urging constructive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeast Asian foreign ministers gathered in Malaysia on Monday, aiming to restore peace between Thailand and Cambodia following two weeks of intense fighting, which resulted in the loss of at least 60 lives and the displacement of over half a million people. The meeting, attended by top diplomats from both nations, aimed to revive a ceasefire initially brokered by ASEAN Chair Malaysia and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan urged the regional body to play a more assertive role in ending the conflict, stressing the importance of trust-building and dialogue among the warring parties. The peace initiative comes as the U.S. and China attempt parallel diplomatic interventions, though progress remains elusive.

Accusations of border violations and aggressive actions have further strained relations, complicating ceasefire negotiations. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed hopes for an amicable resolution as an ASEAN team prepares to present its findings, supported by satellite data from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

