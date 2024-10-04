Italian Fleet Commander Commends Indian Navy Amid Renewed Piracy Threats

Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, the commander-in-chief of the Italian Fleet, has lauded the Indian Navy for its commendable efforts in the Indian Ocean. Speaking at a press conference highlighting the Italian Carrier Strike Group led by the aircraft carrier Cavour, De Carolis expressed appreciation for the strategic prowess demonstrated by the Indian forces.

Admiral De Carolis also issued a warning about a growing piracy threat in the Indian Ocean. He attributed this resurgence to a marked decrease in commercial activity via the Red Sea, which has resulted in an increase of vessels rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. This redirection, according to the admiral, has inadvertently contributed to the resurgence of piracy in these waters. De Carolis acknowledged the Indian Navy's proactive measures in countering these threats, stating, "They are doing an excellent job; it is called the Indian Ocean, not by chance."

Navel cooperation between India and Italy has seen a marked increase through regular exchanges and joint exercises. In 2023, Italy's commitment was further underscored as it joined the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative's Science and Technology Pillar. Key exercises included the Italian Navy Ship ITS Morosini's port call in Mumbai and its joint Maritime PASSEX Exercise with the Indian Navy's INS Sumedha. Additionally, Italian forces participated in the MILAN 2024 Naval Exercises off the coast of Vishakapatnam, solidifying a robust naval alliance according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)